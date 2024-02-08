Wait grows as court defers verdict in Sagira Morshed murder case

The verdict in the much-discussed case of Sagira Morshed, who was killed in a family feud in Dhaka's Siddheshwari over 30 years ago, has been delayed.

Dhaka's Special Sessions Judge Mohammad Ali Hossain was scheduled to deliver the judgment on Thursday, but he rescheduled the date to Feb 20 as the verdict was not ready, according to Farooq Ahmed, the lawyer for the plaintiff.

The accused in the case include Sagira's brothers-in-law Dr Hasan Ali Chowdhury, 71, and Anas Mahmud Rezwan, 60, sister-in-law Sayedatul Mahmuda alias Shaheen, 65, Maruf Reza, 60, and Montu Mandal alias Mintu. Anas and Maruf are currently in jail, while the others have been granted bail.

The accused who were already incarcerated were brought to court for the verdict but they returned to jail due to the postponement.