Bomb blast at Bhola Chhatra League leader's house kills 1, Injures another

One person has been killed and another wounded in a bomb blast at a Bangladesh Chhatra League leader's residence in Bhola’s Lalmohan Upazila.
The incident occurred on Monday midnight at Azaharul Islam’s house near Janata Bazar in Dholigournagar Union, where his son Shariful Islam Joy, a local Chhatra League leader, also resides, said Babul Akhter, an additional superintendent of police of the area.
Monir Bayati, 47, died in the blast, while 35-year-old Md Feroze was injured and is being treated in Dhaka.
Local union council member Md Salahuddin said Monir was known for making bombs in the area.
Azharul, the 65-year-old homeowner, told reporters he was awakened by a loud explosion around midnight.
He found the roof and walls of the room of his son, who is the general secretary of the ruling Awami League's student affiliate in the union, had been blown away, and also found Monir and Feroze severely injured.
Md Mohsin, a resident medical officer at Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex, confirmed that police brought in a dead bomb blast victim early Tuesday.
Superintendent of Police Md Mahiduzzaman said the explosion's cause, whether it was an accident during bomb-making or an attack, was unclear and under investigation.
ASP Babul said that bomb remnants were found at the site.
There has been no information on Shariful's whereabouts since the incident, and his phone is switched off.