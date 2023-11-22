Bomb blast at Bhola Chhatra League leader's house kills 1, Injures another

One person has been killed and another wounded in a bomb blast at a Bangladesh Chhatra League leader's residence in Bhola’s Lalmohan Upazila.

The incident occurred on Monday midnight at Azaharul Islam’s house near Janata Bazar in Dholigournagar Union, where his son Shariful Islam Joy, a local Chhatra League leader, also resides, said Babul Akhter, an additional superintendent of police of the area.

Monir Bayati, 47, died in the blast, while 35-year-old Md Feroze was injured and is being treated in Dhaka.