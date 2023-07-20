Court sentences 4 people, all from Pirojpur, to death for 1971 war crimes

A tribunal has handed death sentences to four people, including Abdul Mannan Howladar, over 1971 war crimes that took place in the southern district of Pirojpur.

The three-member bench of the International Crimes Tribunal led by Justice Shahinur Islam announced the decision on Thursday.

The convicts are Abdul Mannan Howladar from Bhandaria, Ashrab Ali, Moharaj Howladar and Nurul Amin Howladar.