    Court sentences 4 people, all from Pirojpur, to death for 1971 war crimes

    The convicts were accused of four counts of crimes during the Liberation War

    Court Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 20 July 2023, 06:12 AM
    Updated : 20 July 2023, 06:12 AM

    A tribunal has handed death sentences to four people, including Abdul Mannan Howladar, over 1971 war crimes that took place in the southern district of Pirojpur.

    The three-member bench of the International Crimes Tribunal led by Justice Shahinur Islam announced the decision on Thursday.

    The convicts are Abdul Mannan Howladar from Bhandaria, Ashrab Ali, Moharaj Howladar and Nurul Amin Howladar.

    Three of them were present at the court during the verdict pronouncement, while Nurul Amin Howladar was on the run.

    The convicts were accused of four counts of crimes, including rape and killings, aided by the Pakistani occupation forces during the Liberation War.

    The court handed the highest punishment to them after all allegations were proven.

    Prosecutor Sahidur Rahman and Prosecutor Rezia Sultana Chaman represented the state, while lawyer Gazi MH Tamim was the defence counsel.

