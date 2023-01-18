2 Ansar members found dead inside Narsingdi bank

Police have recovered the bodies of two members of the Ansar force from a branch of the Agrani Bank in Narsingdi’s Raipura.
But nothing was missing from the bank.
The authorities had to break in through the front door of the bank in Radhaganj Bazar on Wednesday to recover the bodies, said Azizul Islam, chief of Raipura Police Station.
The Ansar members were Touhidul Alam, 24, from Faridpur and Ranju Mia, 40, from Tangail. They were tasked with providing security at the bank.
Employees found the gate of the bank locked from inside. They contacted the police after they could not get a response from anyone inside.
Police have yet to unravel what led to the deaths. “We’ll provide more details later,” Azizul said.
The bodies did not appear to have any wounds, police said.