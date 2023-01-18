    বাংলা

    2 Ansar members found dead inside Narsingdi bank

    The main gate of the bank was locked and nothing was missing

    Narsingdi Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 18 Jan 2023, 12:05 PM
    Updated : 18 Jan 2023, 12:05 PM

    Police have recovered the bodies of two members of the Ansar force from a branch of the Agrani Bank in Narsingdi’s Raipura.

    But nothing was missing from the bank.

    The authorities had to break in through the front door of the bank in Radhaganj Bazar on Wednesday to recover the bodies, said Azizul Islam, chief of Raipura Police Station.

    The Ansar members were Touhidul Alam, 24, from Faridpur and Ranju Mia, 40, from Tangail. They were tasked with providing security at the bank.

    Employees found the gate of the bank locked from inside. They contacted the police after they could not get a response from anyone inside.

    Police have yet to unravel what led to the deaths. “We’ll provide more details later,” Azizul said.

    The bodies did not appear to have any wounds, police said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Man dies in a shootout between Rohingya factions at border zero-line
    Man dies in a shootout at Rohingya camp
    Another man was shot in the incident in Naikhongchhari’s Ghumdhum
    Hasina opens 45 more community vision centres across Bangladesh
    Hasina opens 45 more vision centres
    A third of the people at the grassroots level will have access to free eye treatment under the initiative
    30 shops gutted as fire sweeps through Noakhali trade hub
    Fire guts 30 shops in Chowmuhani
    This is the fourth time that a fire has swept through the Chowmuhani market in the last three years
    Erosion by Jamuna river in Sirajganj scares people
    People scared as Jamuna erodes Sirajganj
    The Bangladesh Water Development Board has yet to take measures to combat the untimely erosion

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher