Police trace Biman question leak scandal to top official’s room

Police have unravelled the recruitment exam question leak from Biman Bangladesh headquarters, where the questions were digitally duplicated and sent out in return for money.

The Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police traced the scandal to the office of the director of administration and discovered that some office workers and the driver of Biman’s Managing Director Zahid Hossain, also the director of administration, were linked to the leak.

The suspects took photos of the question paper while copies were made on a photocopier, DB chief Harunor Rashid said at a media briefing on Thursday.

“We are assisting the probe and carrying out an administrative investigation. All I want to say is, the allegations of the question being leaked from the MD’s office are incorrect. The rooms of the administrative director and MD are separate. One is on the second floor and the other on the first.”