Voting opens in Chattogram-8 by-poll

Voters have begun to cast their ballots to elect a new public representative for the Chattogram-8 constituency of Boalkhali, Pachlaish and Chandgaon.

Polls opened at 8 am on Thursday at 190 polling centres using electronic voting machines and will continue until 4 pm without a break.

A total of five candidates are contesting the by-poll after the seat fell vacant following the death of MP Moslem Uddin Ahmad.