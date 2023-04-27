    বাংলা

    Voting opens in Chattogram-8 by-poll

    Five candidates are contesting the by-poll after the seat fell vacant following the death of MP Moslem Uddin Ahmad

    Chattogram Bureaubdnews24.com
    Published : 27 April 2023, 05:03 AM
    Updated : 27 April 2023, 05:03 AM

    Voters have begun to cast their ballots to elect a new public representative for the Chattogram-8 constituency of Boalkhali, Pachlaish and Chandgaon.

    Polls opened at 8 am on Thursday at 190 polling centres using electronic voting machines and will continue until 4 pm without a break.

    A total of five candidates are contesting the by-poll after the seat fell vacant following the death of MP Moslem Uddin Ahmad.

    The contestants are Noman-Al-Mahmud from the Awami League, Syed Muhammed Farid Uddin from the Islamic Front Bangladesh, Sehab Uddin Muhammed Abdus Saman from Bangladesh Islami Front, Kamal Pasha from the National People’s Party and independent candidate Ramzan Ali.

    BNP, one of the key largest political parties in the country, refrained from contesting the by-poll. With the national election just eight months away, the by-poll is not causing much stir among locals.

    Awami League contestant Noman-Al-Mahmud cast his ballot at 8 am at the Bohadderhat Ekhlasur Rahman Government Primary School Centre. He was accompanied by his main election agent AZM Nasir Uddin, general secretary of the city Awami League.

    Noman said he hoped the voters would turn out for the election and he would win.

    Chattogram Regional Election Officer Mohammad Hasanuzzaman is the returning officer of the by-poll. They have taken all necessary preparations for a peaceful election, he said.

    In 2018, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal leader Moin Uddin Khan Badal won the seat, which fell vacant after his death on Nov 7, 2019.

    MP Moslem Uddin bagged the seat in the by-election held on Jan 13, 2020, and now another by-poll is taking place after his death.

    RELATED STORIES
    Four autorickshaw passengers die as bus hits their vehicle in Chattogram
    Four autorickshaw passengers die in Chattogram road crash
    Local journalists present at the scene identified three victims
    US President Joe Biden eats a cherry as he tours King Orchards with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer in Central Lake, Michigan, US, July 3, 2021.
    Voters say neither Biden nor Trump should run in 2024
    Sixty-one percent of registered Democrats in a poll said he was too old to work in government
    Labourers load vegetables on a bicycle at a fruit and vegetable wholesale market in Mumbai, India, Feb 8, 2023.
    India economic growth seen stuck in low gear
    All respondents in the latest poll predicted a notable deceleration in economic growth this fiscal year, with the most optimistic forecast being 6.6%
    Shahabuddin sworn in as 22nd president of Bangladesh
    Shahabuddin sworn in as president
    Md Abdul Hamid ends a record 10 years in office

    Opinion

    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan