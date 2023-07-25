Visits from foreign delegations resolved misunderstanding, says law minister

Law Minister Anisul Huq said he felt positive about the recent visits by officials from the European Union, the United States, and other countries to Bangladesh ahead of the 12th parliamentary elections.

“The visit by foreign delegates was aimed at ‘clearing up misunderstandings’," the law minister said while speaking to reporters after a meeting with a five-member delegation led by Eamon Gilmore, the EU’s special representative for human rights, at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

When asked whether the government was experiencing pressure following the recent visits of representatives from foreign organisations and governments to Bangladesh and their meetings with various people, the minister responded that such interactions were normal in today's global village, where countries aim to maintain friendly relations.

"We are an independent, sovereign country, but we have friendly relations with other nations that allow open dialogue. These discussions are vital in resolving any misunderstandings, and I can see that many of these misunderstandings are being cleared up through such interactions."