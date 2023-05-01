    বাংলা

    2 die a truck rams a broken-down truck on expressway in Madaripur

    A mango-laden truck rammed a truck carrying rockmelon that had broken down on the expressway

    Madaripur Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 1 May 2023, 06:32 AM
    Updated : 1 May 2023, 06:32 AM

    A truck driver and helper have died after a truck rammed another that had broken down on an expressway in Madaripur’s Shibchar.

    Sub-Inspector Abdullah Hel Baki said the accident occurred at 4 am on Sunday at Bakharer Kandi on the Dhaka-Bhanga Expressway.

    One of the dead, 35-year-old Bashir Howladar, was the driver of the broken down truck, while the other, 25-year-old Sujon, was the helper of the other truck.

    “Bashir was driving a truck full of rockmelons to Dhaka from Barishal’s Bakerganj. As he reached the Bakharer Kandi area on the expressway, his truck broke down. He parked the car on the road and had slid underneath to conduct repairs,” said Sub-Inspector Baki.

    The mango-laden truck coming from Jashore hit the parked truck hard from behind, and both Bashir and Sujon were critically injured, the police officer said.

    The Highway Police rescued the two and took them to the Shibchar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.

    Both the bodies and the trucks are in police custody, said Sub-Inspector Baki.

