    বাংলা

    Bangladesh to publish results of SSC, equivalent exams on Jul 28

    About two million students sat for the public exams this year

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 19 July 2023, 09:54 AM
    Updated : 19 July 2023, 09:54 AM

    About two million students will receive the results of the Secondary School Certificate and equivalent exams on Jul 28.

    Tapan Kumar Sarkar, chairman of the Dhaka Education Board and president of the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee, announced the date on Wednesday.

    Education Minister Dipu Moni, accompanied by the chairmen of education boards, will hand over the results to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, before announcing the results at a media briefing.

    The SSC test began on Apr 30. The students usually get the results within 60 days of the examination.

    This year’s SSC examination was delayed by several days due to Cyclone Mocha. Over two million students sat for the exams.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh plans to hold 2024 SSC exams in February, covering all subjects
    2024 SSC exams scheduled for February
    The exams will consist of all subjects and graded on full marks next year
    Madhabi Puri Buch, Chairperson of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), speaks at the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai, India, Sept 21, 2022.
    Adani case threatens watchdog’s rising credibility
    By barring Zee Entertainment Enterprises CEO and founder from holding any key positions in a listed company, SEBI is signalling its willingness to act against errant company owners
    What triggered Tamim’s shock retirement? ‘Undue pressure’ pushed him to the breaking point
    What triggered Tamim’s shock retirement?
    People close to the cricketer say he was struggling in a hostile environment created by the board
    Pakistan PM hopes for bailout approval from IMF board on July 12
    Pakistan PM hopes for bailout approval from IMF on Jul 12
    After eight months of negotiations, both sides signed a staff-level agreement for the bailout to avert an imminent default on sovereign debt

    Opinion

    Germany’s China policy makes life easier for its companies
    Yawen Chen, Reuters Breakingviews
    NATO dodges bullet on Sweden, identifies new divisions
    Peter Apps
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan