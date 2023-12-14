    বাংলা

    Train operations resume on Dhaka-Mymensingh route after 24 hours

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 14 Dec 2023, 05:48 AM
    Updated : 14 Dec 2023, 05:48 AM

    Train operations on the Dhaka-Mymensingh route have restarted a day after the Dhaka-bound Mohanganj Express derailed on a section of the Joydebpur-Mymensingh railway line that was allegedly damaged by saboteurs.

    Normal service resumed around 3 am on Thursday, said Mohammad Shafiqur Rahman, divisional manager (Dhaka) at Bangladesh Railway.

    "The damaged carriages were taken towards Dhaka after services resumed. Later, Bhawal, Balaka Commuter, and Teesta Express trains resumed operations in phases."

    On Wednesday, seven compartments, including the engine, of a train went off the tracks in Gazipur, killing a man and leaving several others injured.

    The derailment damaged over 600 feet of railway tracks along the Joydebpur-Mymensingh route.

