Train operations resume on Dhaka-Mymensingh route after 24 hours

Several people were injured after the Mohanganj Express went off the tracks, disrupting service on the Dhaka-Mymensingh route
Train operations on the Dhaka-Mymensingh route have restarted a day after the Dhaka-bound Mohanganj Express derailed on a section of the Joydebpur-Mymensingh railway line that was allegedly damaged by saboteurs.
Normal service resumed around 3 am on Thursday, said Mohammad Shafiqur Rahman, divisional manager (Dhaka) at Bangladesh Railway.
"The damaged carriages were taken towards Dhaka after services resumed. Later, Bhawal, Balaka Commuter, and Teesta Express trains resumed operations in phases."
On Wednesday, seven compartments, including the engine, of a train went off the tracks in Gazipur, killing a man and leaving several others injured.
The derailment damaged over 600 feet of railway tracks along the Joydebpur-Mymensingh route.