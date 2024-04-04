Covered van crushes BRT worker to death in Gazipur

A BRT worker has died after being struck by a covered van on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Gazipur.

The accident occurred at Joydebpur’s Jagrata Chowrangi area around midnight on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as 28-year-old Lablu Mia.

According to Bason Police Station SI Matiuzzaman, Lablu was working on a BRT project when a covered van hit him, killing him on the spot.

Police arrested Nazmul Haque, the driver of the covered van, after he tried to flee the scene following the accident.