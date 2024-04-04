    বাংলা

    Covered van crushes BRT worker to death in Gazipur

    28-year-old Lablu Mia was working on a BRT project when a covered van ran over him in the Jagrata Chowrangi area

    Gazipur Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 4 April 2024, 07:14 AM
    Updated : 4 April 2024, 07:14 AM

    A BRT worker has died after being struck by a covered van on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Gazipur.

    The accident occurred at Joydebpur’s Jagrata Chowrangi area around midnight on Thursday.

    The deceased has been identified as 28-year-old Lablu Mia.

    According to Bason Police Station SI Matiuzzaman, Lablu was working on a BRT project when a covered van hit him, killing him on the spot.

    Police arrested Nazmul Haque, the driver of the covered van, after he tried to flee the scene following the accident.

    A case was also filed against him at the Bason Police Station.

    According to Bason Police Station OC Abu Siddique, the body of the deceased has been sent to the Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

    “The workers of the BRT project also vandalised the covered van after Lablu was hit. We later arrived at the scene and brought the situation under control,” he added.

