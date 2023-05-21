    বাংলা

    Diplomats World magazine holds seminar on Rohingya repatriation

    It was the 12th seminar on the Rohingya by the magazine

    The Diplomats World magazine has organised a seminar on the Rohingya refugees and their repatriation from Bangladesh to their homeland Myanmar.

    The seminar, “Rohingya Repatriation: A pathway to Peace, Stability and Harmony in the Bay of Bengal (BoB) Region”, in Dhaka on Saturday was the 12th on the refugees by the publication.

    Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen joined the seminar as chief guest, according to a media statement from the magazine.

    Obaidul Haque, an associate professor of international relations at Dhaka University, read out the keynote.

    Dr Mohammad Farooq, adviser to the magazine, also spoke at the event moderated by retired Lt Gen Mohammad Mahfuzur Rahman and presided over by the magazine’s Executive Adviser Abul Hasan Chowdhury.

    The others who spoke included Prof Michael W Charney, Maj Gen Md Nayeem Ashfaque Chowdhury, and Prof Shuchita Sharmin.

