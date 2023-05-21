Diplomats World magazine holds seminar on Rohingya repatriation

The Diplomats World magazine has organised a seminar on the Rohingya refugees and their repatriation from Bangladesh to their homeland Myanmar.

The seminar, “Rohingya Repatriation: A pathway to Peace, Stability and Harmony in the Bay of Bengal (BoB) Region”, in Dhaka on Saturday was the 12th on the refugees by the publication.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen joined the seminar as chief guest, according to a media statement from the magazine.