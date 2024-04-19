State Minister Palak ‘ashamed’ after attack on brother-in-law’s rival

“The prime minister [Sheikh Hasina] is also keeping updates on the incident. Those involved in the incident will be brought to book, none of them will be exempted.”

A group of people picked up Delwar by a microbus from outside the District Election Officer's office in Natore on Monday afternoon. They left the chairman candidate in front of his house several hours later.

Delwar’s family blamed Lutful Habib Rubel, the brother-in-law of local MP Palak, for the incident. Rubel is also contesting for the chairman’s post in Singra Upazila Parishad polls,

Police arrested two people in connection with the incident.

Rubel is the joint general secretary of Awami League’s Singra Upazila unit. He served as Sherkole Union Council chairman and recently joined the Upazila polls race. He denied allegations of Delwar’s abduction and beating.

The Election Commission has summoned Rubel over the incident. He has been asked to explain on Monday why his candidacy should not be cancelled.

Delwar’s brother filed a case against unknown people over the incident. One of the arrestees already admitted his role in the attack, saying they committed the crime on behalf of Rubel, according to police.

Palak said, “I will not deny that Rubel is my relative, But neither he nor anyone else will get extra benefits due to kinship or political reasons. Rather, exemplary measures will be taken for the families of MPs and ministers."