    Sister files murder case over death of agribusinessman Duranta Biplob

    Shashwatee Biplob accuses unidentified suspects in the case

    Keraniganj Correspondent
    Published : 14 Nov 2022, 08:46 PM
    Updated : 14 Nov 2022, 08:46 PM

    A murder case has been filed over the death of Duranta Biplob, a businessman in the agriculture sector, in Dhaka’s Keraniganj.

    His younger sister Shashwatee Biplob filed the case against unidentified suspects on Monday night, said Mohammad Shah Zaman, chief of South Keraniganj Police Station.

    A former general secretary of Bangladesh Chhatra League’s Jahangirnagar University unit, Biplob was not too involved in politics lately, although he was a member of the Awami League’s sub-committee on agriculture.

    Biplob, 51, hails from Netrokona and lived with his family in Dhaka. He ran a farm, Sonamati Agro, in Keraniganj. He went missing on Nov 7 on his way from Keraniganj to his mother’s house in Mohammadpur.

    The family later filed a general diary with South Keraniganj Police.

    His body was recovered from near Pagla Ghat in the Buriganga River in Narayanganj’s Fatulla on Nov 11. The family later identified the body.

    The last known location on his mobile phone was the Muslimbagh area of Kamrangirchar, said Imrul Khan, Biplob’s brother-in-law.

    A man fell from a boat in the area while crossing the river the same day Biplob went missing, officer Shah Zaman said on Sunday, as police started exploring the possibility that Biplob died in an accident. Biplob often used the route to avoid traffic congestion.

     Local river police, however, said they were not aware of anyone falling into the river.

