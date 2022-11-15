Sister files murder case over death of agribusinessman Duranta Biplob

A murder case has been filed over the death of Duranta Biplob, a businessman in the agriculture sector, in Dhaka’s Keraniganj.

His younger sister Shashwatee Biplob filed the case against unidentified suspects on Monday night, said Mohammad Shah Zaman, chief of South Keraniganj Police Station.

A former general secretary of Bangladesh Chhatra League’s Jahangirnagar University unit, Biplob was not too involved in politics lately, although he was a member of the Awami League’s sub-committee on agriculture.