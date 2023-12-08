Robbers kill security guard, steal gold worth millions in Noakhali market heist

Robbers have killed a security guard at a marketplace in Noakhali's Kabirhat Upazila and stolen a substantial amount of jewellery from two gold shops.
The incident occurred at Chaprashirhat West market around 3 am on Friday, according to Rafiqul Islam, the chief of Kabirhat Police Station.
The dead security guard was identified as Shahid Ullah, 50, a resident of Char Gullakhali in Dhanshalik Upazila.
A gang of robbers arrived at the market in a pickup van in the early hours of Friday, according to the police.
When the guard attempted to intervene, the robbers brutally assaulted him, resulting in his death at the scene. The other three night guards were blindfolded and had their hands and mouths tied.
Subsequently, the robbers stole approximately 1.7-2 kg of gold, valued at an estimated Tk 16 million, from Ma-Moni Jewellers. They also looted another 33.98 grams of gold from Nur Jewellers, the shop next door.
Traders, however, claim that the quantity of gold stolen from their shops was greater.
Mintu Chandra Nath, the owner of Ma-Moni Jewellers, revealed that a gang of 40-50 robbers entered the shop by removing the window grills and looted various items.
“The robbers broke into the iron locker and looted 2.9 kg of gold jewellery, 1.7 kg of silver jewelry, and Tk 300,000 in cash.”
Nur Alam, the owner of Nur Jewellers, said the robbers stole 81.6 grams of gold and 2.9 kg of silver jewellery from his shop.
A witness recounted the moments leading up to Shahid's death. When Shahid realised the criminals were inside, he attempted to prevent the robbery, resulting in a fatal blow to the head and excessive bleeding, said Ashraf Hossain.
Police examined the scene and sent the body to the Noakhali General Hospital morgue for autopsy, said OC Rafiqul. They are preparing to file a case over the incident.