Robbers kill security guard, steal gold worth millions in Noakhali market heist

Robbers have killed a security guard at a marketplace in Noakhali's Kabirhat Upazila and stolen a substantial amount of jewellery from two gold shops.

The incident occurred at Chaprashirhat West market around 3 am on Friday, according to Rafiqul Islam, the chief of Kabirhat Police Station.

The dead security guard was identified as Shahid Ullah, 50, a resident of Char Gullakhali in Dhanshalik Upazila.