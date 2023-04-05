Hasina receives Padma Bridge loan repayment instalments

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said Bangladesh will forge ahead overcoming all hurdles with the support of the people as she received two repayment instalments of the Padma Bridge loan.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Wednesday handed over a cheque for Tk 3.16 billion to the premier for the first and second instalments of repaying the loan taken for the construction of the Padma Bridge, the state-run Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha reports.

"I believe we can step forward confronting any hurdle if the people stand beside us. The construction of the Padma Bridge with our own finances is the best example of that," Hasina said.