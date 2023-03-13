    বাংলা

    Child among three killed in pickup truck-autorickshaw collision in Bogura

    Four others were injured when a pickup truck crashed head-on into an autorickshaw in Nondigram Upazila

    Published : 13 March 2023, 06:03 AM
    A collision between a pickup truck and an autorickshaw has left three people, including a child, dead and four others injured in Bogura’s Nondigram Upazila.

    The incident occurred at Kundarhat Bus Stand on the Natore-Bogura Highway around 8 am on Monday, said Abul Hasan, a sub-inspector at Kundarhat Highway Police Outpost.

    The victims have been identified as autorickshaw driver Hefzul Islam, 45, and autorickshaw passengers Abdul Alim, 3, and Minhazul Islam, 22, a student of Rajshahi Government City College.

    “The autorickshaw was carrying passengers to Bogura town when it collided head-on with a Natore-bound pick-up truck, leaving three people, including its driver and a child, dead on the spot,” Hasan said, citing locals.

    Fire service personnel rescued the injured and took them to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College in Bogura. The injured include the driver of the pickup truck and his assistant.

    Police have seized the vehicles, Hasan added.

