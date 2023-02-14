Dhaka University expels 3 students over mugging incident

They were asked to explain DU expels 3 students over mugging



The incident occurred around 3am on Feb 4 in front of BUET Central Mosque. According to the charges, the students held the van and demanded Tk 50,000 in extortion. When they did not get what they wanted, the three extorted Tk 15,000 from the driver.



However, the driver’s screams caught the attention of a Shahbagh police patrol team and the students tried to flee upon seeing them. But they could not get far and are now behind bars.