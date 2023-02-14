Dhaka University expels 3 students over mugging incident

Dhaka University has temporarily expelled three students over assaulting and mugging a covered van driver on the campus.
The perpetrators are Fazle Navid Onon from the Department of Theatre and Performance Studies, Sadik Ahammad from the Institute of Social Welfare and Research and Md Rahat Rahman from the Department of Management Information Systems.
All of them are students of the 2021-2022 academic year and are known Chhatra League members.
A statement on Tuesday read the three were temporarily expelled for alleged ties to “tarnishing the image of the university, misconduct and breaching discipline”.
They were asked to explain DU expels 3 students over mugging
The incident occurred around 3am on Feb 4 in front of BUET Central Mosque. According to the charges, the students held the van and demanded Tk 50,000 in extortion. When they did not get what they wanted, the three extorted Tk 15,000 from the driver.
However, the driver’s screams caught the attention of a Shahbagh police patrol team and the students tried to flee upon seeing them. But they could not get far and are now behind bars.
Onon and Sadik are Chhatra League supporters from Bijoy Ekattor Hall while Rahat is a non-resident student allotted to Hazi Muhammad Mohsin Hall.
On Sunday, the Bangladesh Chhatra League suspended, pending investigation, 21 members from four universities and a college for allegedly having ties to robbery, extortion, clashes and other criminal activities. The three were among those suspended.