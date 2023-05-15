Over 2,500 Rohingya shanties damaged by Cyclone Mocha

Cyclone Mocha has damaged more than 2,500 houses at the Rohingya refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar, according to the Office of the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner.

“The extent of damage is less than estimated, but some houses are completely crushed to the ground. The affected Rohingya refugees will get financial assistance soon,” Mohammed Mizanur Rahman, additional secretary at the RRRC office, said on Monday, a day after the storm battered Cox’s Bazar and the adjacent coastal areas.