Over 2,500 Rohingya shanties damaged by Cyclone Mocha

Cyclone Mocha has damaged more than 2,500 houses at the Rohingya refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar, according to the Office of the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner.
“The extent of damage is less than estimated, but some houses are completely crushed to the ground. The affected Rohingya refugees will get financial assistance soon,” Mohammed Mizanur Rahman, additional secretary at the RRRC office, said on Monday, a day after the storm battered Cox’s Bazar and the adjacent coastal areas.
The fear of landslides was the most pressing concern expressed over the safety of the Rohingya refugees after the cyclone was forecast. The RRRC said 120 houses were destroyed and seven people were injured in the landslides triggered by the cyclone.
A total of 278 houses were destroyed while 548 others were partially damaged in the storm. An additional 32 educational institutions and 29 mosques were damaged.
The cyclone affected a total of 1,611 Rohingya refugees and uprooted 226 trees, the RRRC said.