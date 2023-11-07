Two inmates die in Jamalpur jail

Two inmates have died at a jail in Jamalpur.
Shaheen Howladar, 45, and Yakub Ali, 62, two inmates at Jamalpur District Jail, were declared dead by doctors at Jamalpur General Hospital on Tuesday.
Jailer Abu Fatah of Jamalpur District Jail confirmed the names of the dead early on Tuesday.
He told bdnews24.com that Shaheen was sent to Jamalpur General Hospital after his breathing difficulties worsened sometime around midnight. He died while undergoing treatment at the hospital.
Shaheen had been arrested for his involvement in three drug cases.
He had been brought to Jamalpur District Jail on Aug 31.
“Yakub Ali was sent to the hospital after suffering a heart attack early Tuesday,” Abu Fatah said. “He also died while undergoing treatment at the hospital.”
Yakub had been in jail since 2018 after being sentenced to life in prison in a murder trial, the jailer said.
"The bodies of the deceased will be handed over to the family after post-mortems," he added.
Jamalpur General Hospital Acting Resident Medical Officer Shamim Iftekhar told reporters, “Both were dead by the time they reached the hospital. The causes of their deaths are not known. The bodies have been sent to the morgue for post-mortem reports.”