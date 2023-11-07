Two inmates die in Jamalpur jail

Two inmates have died at a jail in Jamalpur.

Shaheen Howladar, 45, and Yakub Ali, 62, two inmates at Jamalpur District Jail, were declared dead by doctors at Jamalpur General Hospital on Tuesday.

Jailer Abu Fatah of Jamalpur District Jail confirmed the names of the dead early on Tuesday.

He told bdnews24.com that Shaheen was sent to Jamalpur General Hospital after his breathing difficulties worsened sometime around midnight. He died while undergoing treatment at the hospital.