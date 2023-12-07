16th amendment: Bangladesh apex court to hear review petition on Jan 18

The apex court has scheduled a hearing on Jan 18 for a review petition challenging the ruling that declared the 16th amendment to the constitution, granting parliament the power to remove judges, illegal and void.

A six-member bench of the Appellate Division led by Chief Justice Obaidul Hasan set the date for the hearing on Thursday.

On Jul 3, 2017, a seven-member Appellate Division bench upheld a High Court verdict that declared the 16th amendment to the constitution illegal, in response to an appeal by the state. Later, the state filed an application seeking a review of the apex court's judgment.

Six years later, on Nov 23, the Appellate Division decided that a full bench of the Appellate Division would be able to conduct a hearing on the review petition over the much-discussed constitutional amendment after taking the opinions of senior advocates.