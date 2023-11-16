    বাংলা

    12 vehicles burnt in aftermath of Jan 7 polls announcement

    But no vehicles were set on fire in the Dhaka Metropolitan Area, according to the fire service

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 16 Nov 2023, 05:39 AM
    Updated : 16 Nov 2023, 05:39 AM

    The fire service says that 12 vehicles have been set ablaze across the country after the Election Commission set the date for the 12th national parliamentary elections.

    None of them were torched in the Dhaka Metropolitan Area. Restless crowds set 12 vehicles on fire between 6 pm Wednesday and 9 am Thursday, said Talha Bin Jashim, an official at fire service headquarters.

    But the fire service has not heard reports of any fires in Dhaka city since the schedule was announced.

    One vehicle was torched in Dohar in the Dhaka Division, two were set on fire in Tangail, one in Jhalakathi in the Barishal Division, five in the Rajshahi Division’s Natore, Bogura and Chapainawabganj, one in Chattogram, two in Chandpur and one in Sylhet Sadar.

    The vehicles consisted of two buses, two covered vans, five trucks, two three-wheelers, and a train.

    Twenty-one units of firefighters consisting of 116 personnel tamed the fires.

