Advance Eid-ul-Azha train tickets to go on sale on Sunday

The Bangladesh Railway says return advance return tickets will go on sale Jun 10

The Bangladesh Railway has announced that advance train tickets for Eid-ul-Azha will go on sale on Sunday, with return tickets going on sale on Jun 10.

Rail Minister Md Zillul Hakim made the announcement at a press conference on Tuesday.

All of the tickets will be sold online, he said.

The advance tickets will be available from Jun 2 under the assumption that Eid day will fall on Jun 17.

Advance train tickets for Jun 12 will go on sale on Sunday, tickets for Jun 13 on Jun 3, tickets for Jun 14 on Jun 4, tickets for Jun 15 on Jun 5 and tickets for Jun 16 on Jun 6.

The railway has arranged 20 special trains for Eid journeys on different routes across the country.

Return tickets for Jun 20 go on sale Jun 10, tickets for Jun 21 on Jun 11, tickets for Jun 22 on Jun 12, tickets for Jun 23 on Jun 13, and tickets for Jun 24 on Jun 14.

One person is allowed to buy a maximum of four tickets online.

A ‘Cattle Express’ for transport of animals for Korbani sacrifices will run in the western zone of the railway from Jun 12 to Jun 14. The ‘Cattle Express’ will also run in the eastern on Jun 12 and Jun 13.

All tickets for inter-city train tickets in the western zone will go on sale at 8am and in the eastern zone at 2pm.

The railway will sell 33,500 tickets for inter-city trains ahead of Eid. In addition, at the request of passengers, 25 percent of unseated tickets for non-AC coaches will be available from the station of origin before the start of the journey.