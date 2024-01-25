SC halts ex-Union Council chairman's bail over Jamalpur journalist's murder

The Appellate Division has stayed the High Court's decision to grant bail to Mahmudul Alam Babu, the ousted Union Council chairman and key suspect in the murder of journalist Golam Rabbani Nadim in Jamalpur.

The order was issued by an appellate bench led by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan on Thursday in response to the state's application requesting the suspension of Babu’s bail.

Deputy Attorney General Sarwar Hossain Bappi represented the state in court, while Advocate SM Abul Hossain defended the accused.

On Jun 14, 2023, Nadim, a local correspondent for Bangla News 24 and Ekattor TV, was brutally attacked by a group of assailants on Babu's orders, allegedly in retaliation for the journalist's work criticising the then chairman of Sadhurpara Union Council.

Nadim suffered a fatal blow to the head and succumbed to his injuries the following day at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.