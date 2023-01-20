Murder convict arrested in Dhaka after a decade on the run

A fugitive who was sentenced to life in prison over his involvement in a murder has been arrested by the Rapid Action Battalion in Dhaka’s Uttara.

The convict, Ruhul Amin Ledu, was the leader of a robbery gang called ‘Gangchil Bahini’ and has been absconding for the last 10 years, according to the RAB.

Ledu was arrested during a raid in the House Building area after spending 10 years on the run. At least five arrest warrants were issued against him on robbery charges, the RAB-4 said in a statement on Friday.