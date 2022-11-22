Police seek to reintroduce bar fetters to restrain 'dangerous criminals' after militants' escape

Police have called on prison authorities to step up security measures to negate the risk of suspects or convicts in high-profile cases from escaping while being escorted to court.

In the wake of two condemned militants' daring escape from a crowded court building in the capital, Dhaka Metropolitan Police sought to reintroduce bar fetters to restrain dangerous criminals.

A letter calling for additional steps to deal with terrorists, militants and convicts in multiple cases, including the use of bar fetters and separate prison vans, has been sent to the Department of Prisons, he added.

"As key prisoners were not kept in bar fetters when they were produced before courts, there have been cases where some convicts managed to escape. These undesirable incidents could have been avoided if their movements had been restricted by bar fetters," Deputy Commissioner Jashim Uddin of the DMP's prosecution wing said on Tuesday.