Padma Bridge earnings jump Tk 7.7m in 6 days as motorcycle ban goes

The Padma Bridge has seen an increase in its toll earnings after two-wheelers were allowed to cross the bridge before the Eid-ul-Fitr.

The earnings jumped by more than Tk 7.7 million in six days from Apr 20 to Apr 25, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said in a meeting on Wednesday.

The Padma Bridge was inaugurated on Jun 25 last year and was opened to traffic the next day. But the bridge was announced off-limits to motorcycles a day later following accidents and unruly acts by motorcyclists. The ban was lifted after a year, prior to Eid-ul-Fitr, with some conditions.

The conditions state that bikers should follow the lane markings, cannot stop, and can move at a maximum speed limit of 60 km. Some of the cyclists paid fine after they broke the rules but no major issues occurred this time on the bridge.