Padma Bridge earnings jump Tk 7.7m in 6 days as motorcycle ban goes

The Padma Bridge has seen an increase in its toll earnings after two-wheelers were allowed to cross the bridge before the Eid-ul-Fitr.
The earnings jumped by more than Tk 7.7 million in six days from Apr 20 to Apr 25, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said in a meeting on Wednesday.
The Padma Bridge was inaugurated on Jun 25 last year and was opened to traffic the next day. But the bridge was announced off-limits to motorcycles a day later following accidents and unruly acts by motorcyclists. The ban was lifted after a year, prior to Eid-ul-Fitr, with some conditions.
The conditions state that bikers should follow the lane markings, cannot stop, and can move at a maximum speed limit of 60 km. Some of the cyclists paid fine after they broke the rules but no major issues occurred this time on the bridge.
As many as 77,000 motorbikes have traversed the bridge from Apr 20 to Apr 25 and the bikers paid Tk 7.7 million in tolls, the minister said.
A total of Tk 6.6 billion was earned in tolls in the ten months since the Padma Bridge was opened to traffic. The authorities have already paid Tk 3.16 billion to the government as the first and second instalments of the construction cost of the bridge from earnings. They will pay the next instalment in June.
Quader also said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel built under the Karnaphuli River in September.
EID TRAVEL IS SMOOTHER, BUT ACCIDENTS STILL HAPPENING
The Eid travel was smoother this year due to everyone's united efforts, said Quader.
“The roads were passable and usable, making Eid journeys easier without the traffic jams of the past,” he said.
“The severe traffic congestion expected at the BRTA project area, in particular, did not happen. By learning from our past mistakes, we can make it even better in the future.”
The minister, however, was still concerned about road accidents. “We have built so many roads and bridges, but the road accidents still keep occurring. We have yet to see positive progress in this regard,” he said.
Quader said it was ‘challenging’ to reduce the number of road accidents but it could be done. “A road safety project worth Tk 50 billion has been approved at the ECNEC and will start soon. Once implemented, the project will ensure that road accidents drop in number,” he said.”
PREPARE FOR EID-UL-AZHA
Quader gave directions to prepare for easier travel during the Eid-ul-Azha holidays, which are coming in two months.
“Alongside people travelling for Eid, there’ll be animal-laden vehicles, sacrificial animal markets and it may rain too. Therefore, ensuring a smooth road travel during Eid-ul-Azha will be more challenging than it was during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.”