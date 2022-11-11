Bangladeshis will be able to renew e-passport online: official

Bangladeshis will be able to renew their e-passports online from now on, a senior official at the Department of Immigration and Passports has said.

Ommey Salma Tanzia, the additional DG for human resources, management and finance at the department, revealed the information at a meeting in Sylhet on Thursday.

“Digital Bangladesh is smart Bangladesh. In keeping with this idea, the government has taken steps to ensure that passports are delivered,” she said.

To ease the process of getting passports, the government has stopped the Rohingya test, Tanzia said. Police verification is not required anymore for upgrading Machine Readable Passports to e-passports, according to her.