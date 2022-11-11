    বাংলা

    Bangladeshis will be able to renew e-passport online: official

    The process to set up another passport office in Sylhet is ongoing, says a senior official at the Department of Immigration and Passports

    Sylhet Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 10 Nov 2022, 06:41 PM
    Updated : 10 Nov 2022, 06:41 PM

    Bangladeshis will be able to renew their e-passports online from now on, a senior official at the Department of Immigration and Passports has said.

    Ommey Salma Tanzia, the additional DG for human resources, management and finance at the department, revealed the information at a meeting in Sylhet on Thursday.

    “Digital Bangladesh is smart Bangladesh. In keeping with this idea, the government has taken steps to ensure that passports are delivered,” she said.

    To ease the process of getting passports, the government has stopped the Rohingya test, Tanzia said. Police verification is not required anymore for upgrading Machine Readable Passports to e-passports, according to her.

    “The renewal of e-passports can be done online from home, without visiting the passport offices.”

    Tanzia said the process to set up another passport office in Sylhet was ongoing, as the government acknowledged the fact that the region is inhabited by a huge number of expatriates.

    She said around 2,000 passports lying idle at the Sylhet divisional office will be distributed at the Upazila level. A call centre for passport services will also be opened.

