    Assistant Attorney General Tamanna removed after ‘slapping’ colleague

    She physically assaulted another lawyer after a meeting on Oct 9

    Published : 9 Nov 2023, 12:03 PM
    Updated : 9 Nov 2023, 12:03 PM

    The government has dismissed Tamanna Ferdous from her position as an assistant attorney general due to her involvement in a physical altercation with another lawyer.

    The Law and Justice Division issued a notice announcing the Supreme Court lawyer's dismissal from the post on Thursday.

    The incident occurred on Oct 9 when Tamanna allegedly slapped Assistant Attorney General Mojibur Rahman following a preparatory meeting of the Bangabandhu Awami Lawyers’ Council.

    Mojibur subsequently filed a complaint with the Supreme Court Bar Association, prompting the termination of Tamanna's appointment.

