    Hasina urges candidates to ensure an election free of disorder

    She says the voters must not be intimidated

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 3 Jan 2024, 05:47 PM
    Updated : 3 Jan 2024, 05:47 PM

    Sheikh Hasina has urged the candidates for parliamentary seats in the Jan 7 polls to create an environment conducive to peaceful voting.

    The prime minister addressed supporters in ruling Awami League’s campaign rallies in Gaibandha, Rajshahi, Tangai, Brahmanbaria, Cumilla and Chattogram via video conferencing on Wednesday.

    “People will exercise their right to vote peacefully. They will cast their ballots as per their wish. No one can obstruct them. I don’t want any conflicts,” she said.

    “I don’t want any disorder. You must show tolerance and ensure a peaceful environment for
    voting.”

    The Awami League president said the candidates need to keep in mind that the election is “extremely significant because many want to play with the fate of Bangladesh”.

    To stop these people is the Awami League's goal, she said.

    “I want a truly free and fair election where the people will vote for the candidates of their choice.”

