    Bangladesh holds first metro rail trip on Agargaon-Motijheel route on test run

    Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader launches the test trip at the metro rail’s Agargaon station

    Published : 7 July 2023, 12:24 PM
    Published : 7 July 2023, 12:24 PM
    Updated : 7 July 2023, 12:24 PM

    The authorities have held the first test trip on Dhaka Metro Rail’s Agargaon-Motijheel route, which is expected to open to passengers in October.

    Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader launched the test trip by waving a green flag at the metro rail’s Agargaon station on Friday afternoon.

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the route from Uttara to Agargaon in December 2022.

    The electric metro service, Bangladesh’s first, was open to the public a day after the inaugural ceremony. Nine stations on the route were launched in several phases.

    Quader said Hasina is scheduled to inaugurate the Agargaon-Motijheel section in the last week of October. Passenger services will be launched after the inauguration.

