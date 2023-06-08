Power crisis will ease in two days with 500 MW added to national grid: Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said the frequent and long power outages will relent within two days with 500 MW of electricity to be added to the national grid.

The situation will improve further in 10-15 more days, she said at a discussion in Dhaka on Wednesday, as Bangladesh continued to face up to 3,000 MW of shortage daily on an average for weeks.

“We understand the people’s suffering. We’re trying hard. Within a day, or two, 500 MW will be added. There’ll be no suffering due to the power crisis after 15 days,” she said.