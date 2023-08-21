Aug 21, a day of horror: Bangladesh remembering victims of grisly grenade attack

Three more grenades went off around the truck. Shoeb, who stood at the bottom step, barked out orders to evacuate Hasina to safety immediately.

A grenade then bounced off the back of the truck and exploded next to the vehicle as security personnel escorted Hasina to the steps. She was subsequently brought back on to the stage but the blast was believed to have cracked the truck's fuel tank to make matters worse.

In the meantime, the Awami League leaders, activists and security personnel formed a human shield around Hasina to protect her. Mamun, Hanif, Maya and Hasina’s cousin Nazibuddin Ahmed had all surrounded her.

Shoeb, however, warned everyone that the oil tank had leaked and that it would not be wise to stay there any longer as a fire could break out at any point.

Hasina's aides helped her get on feet but she had lost her shoes and glasses. Shoeb held her when they reached the middle of the steps before she was seated on the front seat of the car.

But Hasina did not want to leave the injured behind, according to the security personnel at the scene.

They had taken her to Sudha Sadan against her will as a heap of mutilated bodies laid scattered on the street between the truck and the Awami League office. The injured were left groaning in pain.

Meanwhile, Awami League leaders and activists struggled to send the injured to the hospital as Bangabandhu Avenue was made off-limits to transport after the explosion. They tried to carry the injured to Dhaka Medical College Hospital on rickshaws, auto-rickshaws and vans.

At least 16 people died at the scene. Ivy Rahman, president of Bangladesh Mohila Awami League, died after a 58-hour fight for her life. Hanif, the first elected mayor of unbifurcated Dhaka City Corporation, succumbed to his injuries after one and a half years.

The death toll from the grisly attack eventually stood at 24. Many of the injured suffered permanent physical deformities as they were maimed. Hasina suffered hearing loss and was under treatment at home and abroad for many years.