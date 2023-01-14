    বাংলা

    US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu arrives in Dhaka

    He will discuss strengthening bilateral relationships, expanding economic engagement and labour and human rights

    Donald Lu, the US assistant secretary of state for South and Central Asia, has arrived in Dhaka on a two-day visit to Bangladesh.

    US Ambassador Peter Haas and foreign ministry officials, including Nayeem Uddin Ahmed, head of the wing for the Americas, welcomed Lu at Shahjalal International Airport on Saturday.

    Lu will hold a bilateral meeting with Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen on Sunday and pay a courtesy call on Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen.

    The visit comes more than a year after the US imposed sanctions on the Rapid Action Battalion and seven of its former and current officials. Bangladesh has been trying to convince the US to withdraw the sanctions.

    Momen said on Saturday that he would raise the issue with Lu.

    The State Department said Lu would meet senior Bangladeshi officials and civil society leaders to discuss strengthening bilateral relationships, expanding economic engagement and hear their perspectives on labour and human rights.

