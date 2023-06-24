Halda fish fry collectors are enjoying a glut of spawn. But they are frustrated with hatchery mismanagement

The quantity of spawn released by mother fish in the Halda river of Chattogram this year has beaten expectations, but mismanagement in the hatcheries has left fry collectors worried about their business in the peak season.

Insufficient wells and negligence in maintaining cleanliness have led to a significant loss of eggs.

Halda, which flows through Hathazari and Raozan upazilas of Chattogram, is one of the world's major natural freshwater fish spawning spots. It is also the only source of carp fiss fries like Ruhi, Katol, Mrigel and Kalbaush in Bangladesh.

The quantity of spawn released by the mother fish this year could be double the amount collected in each of the past two years, said Md Manzoorul Kibria, an assistant professor of zoology at Chattogram University who specialises in Halda river.