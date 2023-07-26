Two get death for 2017 murder of lawyer in Chattogram

A Chattogram court has handed down the death penalty to two people and sentenced three others to life in prison for the murder of lawyer Omar Faruk Bappy in 2017.

Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Jashim Uddin passed the verdict on Wednesday.

The capital punishment recipients are Rasheda Begum and Humayun Rashid, while Al Amin, Akbar Hossain Ruben and Md Parvez Ali have been jailed for life. The latter trio have also been fined Tk 20,000 each and will face an additional two months in jail if they fail to pay up.