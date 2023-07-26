Two get death for 2017 murder of lawyer in Chattogram

A Chattogram court has handed down the death penalty to two people and sentenced three others to life in prison for the murder of lawyer Omar Faruk Bappy in 2017.
Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Jashim Uddin passed the verdict on Wednesday.
The capital punishment recipients are Rasheda Begum and Humayun Rashid, while Al Amin, Akbar Hossain Ruben and Md Parvez Ali have been jailed for life. The latter trio have also been fined Tk 20,000 each and will face an additional two months in jail if they fail to pay up.
Another suspect in the case, Zakir Hossain, was acquitted by the court, according to prosecutor Abdur Rashid.
On Nov 25, 2017, police recovered the body of lawyer Bappy, with his hands and feet tied, from the ground floor of a house on Chawkbazar's KB Aman Ali Road.
The victim's father, Ali Ahmed, subsequently started a case against unnamed suspects at the Chawkbazar Police Station.