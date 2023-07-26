    বাংলা

    Two get death for 2017 murder of lawyer in Chattogram

    Three others are sentenced to life imprisonment over the murder of Omar Faruk Bappy

    Chattogram Bureaubdnews24.com
    Published : 26 July 2023, 08:10 AM
    Updated : 26 July 2023, 08:10 AM

    A Chattogram court has handed down the death penalty to two people and sentenced three others to life in prison for the murder of lawyer Omar Faruk Bappy in 2017.

    Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Jashim Uddin passed the verdict on Wednesday.

    The capital punishment recipients are Rasheda Begum and Humayun Rashid, while Al Amin, Akbar Hossain Ruben and Md Parvez Ali have been jailed for life. The latter trio have also been fined Tk 20,000 each and will face an additional two months in jail if they fail to pay up.

    Another suspect in the case, Zakir Hossain, was acquitted by the court, according to prosecutor Abdur Rashid.

    On Nov 25, 2017, police recovered the body of lawyer Bappy, with his hands and feet tied, from the ground floor of a house on Chawkbazar's KB Aman Ali Road.

    The victim's father, Ali Ahmed, subsequently started a case against unnamed suspects at the Chawkbazar Police Station.

    RELATED STORIES
    Five to die for 2015 murder of Chhatra League activist in Lakshmipur
    5 to die for murder of BCL activist in Lakshmipur
    Fourteen others were jailed for life over the shooting death of Mamunur Rashid in Lakshmipur Sadar
    Sylhet court sentences four to death for 2001 murder
    4 to die for 2001 murder in Sylhet
    They were convicted of hacking fisherman Tamjid Ali to death and throwing his body in a nearby marsh
    Two sentenced to death for 2001 murder of gardener in Dhaka
    Two to die for gardener’s murder in Dhaka
    Abul Hossain was killed following a dispute over the operation of a nursery in the capital’s Cantonment area
    Labaid Hospital boss, doctors sued over death of teenaged patient
    Labaid boss, doctors sued over death of patient
    A judge orders police to record it as a murder case, not over negligent death

    Opinion

    Chile's leftist leader Boric grapples with thorny tax reform
    Natalia A Ramos Miranda
    India's coal mining bet stumbles as banks weigh rising risks
    Roli Srivastava
    Apollo-11: a shining moment in history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Germany’s China policy makes life easier for its companies
    Yawen Chen