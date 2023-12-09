Four of a family burnt after explosion sparks fire in Munshiganj house

Four family members, including an elderly woman and a child, suffered burn injuries following an explosion in a residential building in Munshiganj. Three of them are undergoing treatment at Dhaka's Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

The blast triggered a fire in the family's fifth-floor home in Idrakpur around 6:30 am on Saturday.

Authorities have yet to ascertain the cause of the explosion, but suspect it may be linked to an electronic device.

The victims are Rizvi Ahmed Russell, 42, his wife Rozina Begum, 35, their child Rayan Ahmed, 3, and Russell's mother Shahida Khatun, 65, all natives of Sirajganj.