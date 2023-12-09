    বাংলা

    Four of a family burnt after explosion sparks fire in Munshiganj house

    Three of them, including two women, are undergoing treatment at the Sheikh Hasina burn institute

    Munshiganj Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 9 Dec 2023, 07:38 AM
    Updated : 9 Dec 2023, 07:38 AM

    Four family members, including an elderly woman and a child, suffered burn injuries following an explosion in a residential building in Munshiganj. Three of them are undergoing treatment at Dhaka's Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

    The blast triggered a fire in the family's fifth-floor home in Idrakpur around 6:30 am on Saturday.

    Authorities have yet to ascertain the cause of the explosion, but suspect it may be linked to an electronic device.

    The victims are Rizvi Ahmed Russell, 42, his wife Rozina Begum, 35, their child Rayan Ahmed, 3, and Russell's mother Shahida Khatun, 65, all natives of Sirajganj.

    Shahida's condition is critical, with 90 percent of her body burnt in the fire.

    Russell works as a programme officer at the Ministry of Women and Children's One Stop Service at Munshiganj General Hospital.

    Following the incident report, an emergency team went to the scene and promptly extinguished the flames, according to Mustafa Mohsin, deputy assistant director of Munshiganj Fire Service.

    The flat's occupants were rescued with the help of locals and taken to Munshiganj General Hospital, said Sohel Rana Ranu, acting mayor of Munshiganj Municipality.

    Russell, Rozina, and Shahida were later transferred to the burn institute in Dhaka for advanced treatment.

    RELATED STORIES
    12 vehicles torched amid BNP’s latest transport blockade
    12 vehicles torched during BNP's latest blockade
    Most of the vehicles were set ablaze in Dhaka, the fire service says
    Buckling under debt, poor families of Bangladesh arson victims struggle to survive
    Arson victims struggle to meet mounting expenses
    At least 11 people burnt in attacks targeting public transports during the BNP’s protests are undergoing treatment at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery
    Six victims of Bangladesh political violence lack funds for burn surgery
    Six victims of political violence lack funds for burn surgery
    Families say they are struggling to cope with medical expenses and neither the government or any organisation has offered support
    Hasina, Rehana mark birth anniversary of Sheikh Russel
    Hasina marks birth anniversary of Sheikh Russel
    The prime minister's younger brother was slain alongside her father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and other family members on Aug 15, 1975

    Opinion

    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron