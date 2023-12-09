Four of a family burnt after explosion sparks fire in Munshiganj house

Four family members, including an elderly woman and a child, suffered burn injuries following an explosion in a residential building in Munshiganj. Three of them are undergoing treatment at Dhaka's Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.
The blast triggered a fire in the family's fifth-floor home in Idrakpur around 6:30 am on Saturday.
Authorities have yet to ascertain the cause of the explosion, but suspect it may be linked to an electronic device.
The victims are Rizvi Ahmed Russell, 42, his wife Rozina Begum, 35, their child Rayan Ahmed, 3, and Russell's mother Shahida Khatun, 65, all natives of Sirajganj.
Shahida's condition is critical, with 90 percent of her body burnt in the fire.
Russell works as a programme officer at the Ministry of Women and Children's One Stop Service at Munshiganj General Hospital.
Following the incident report, an emergency team went to the scene and promptly extinguished the flames, according to Mustafa Mohsin, deputy assistant director of Munshiganj Fire Service.
The flat's occupants were rescued with the help of locals and taken to Munshiganj General Hospital, said Sohel Rana Ranu, acting mayor of Munshiganj Municipality.
Russell, Rozina, and Shahida were later transferred to the burn institute in Dhaka for advanced treatment.