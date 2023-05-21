    বাংলা

    First flight carrying 415 Hajj pilgrims takes off for Saudi Arabia

    A total of 122,221 Bangladeshi will perform the Islamic pilgrimage this year

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 21 May 2023, 05:24 AM
    Updated : 21 May 2023, 05:24 AM

    The first Biman Bangladesh Airlines Hajj flight, carrying 415 pilgrims, has left Dhaka for Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.

    Flight BG3001 took off from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 3:20 am on Sunday, said Tahera Khandekar, general manager of the Public Relations Department at Biman.

    It is scheduled to reach Jeddah at 7:30 am local time.

    Another dedicated Hajj flight departed Dhaka at 7 am on Sunday while three other flights are scheduled to take off at 10:30 am, 2 pm, and 10: 50 pm.

    Earlier, Biman organised an inaugural ceremony for Hajj flights on Saturday. State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Mahbub Ali, State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan, and Dhaka-18 MP Habib Hasan were present at the event.

    “We’ve taken all preparations to ensure the Hajj pilgrims reach the holy land safely. As per the directives from the prime minister, Hajj pilgrims have the highest priority,” said State Minister Mahbub Ali.

    “The pilgrims are able to complete their immigration formalities in Dhaka using the ‘route to Makkah’ service. Hence, they can simply go to the hotel right after reaching Saudi Arabia.”

    State Minister Faridul Haque thanked everyone for running the Hajj pilgrimage programme smoothly.

    Both state ministers exchanged greetings with the pilgrims at the waiting lounge and took part in a special prayer seeking blessings for the country and its people. Then they bid farewell to the pilgrims.

    The Hajj will be held around Jun 27, depending on the sighting of the moon. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated this year’s Hajj pilgrimage programme at Ashkona Hajj Camp on Friday.

    A total of 122,221 Bangladeshi pilgrims will perform the Hajj this year. Biman will carry 61,111 of them while others will take flights by Saudi Air and Fly Nas.

    Biman will operate 162 Hajj flights in total. They will use the carriers Boeing 777-300ER and Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

    In addition to Dhaka, Biman will operate Hajj flights from Chattogram and Sylhet.

    RELATED STORIES
    First Hajj flight on May 21 with quota unfulfilled
    First Hajj flight on May 21
    The quota for Bangladeshi pilgrims is 127,198 this year
    Pilgrims arrive at Ashkona Hajj Camp in Dhaka on Saturday, May 20, 2023. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove
    Pilgrims arrive at Hajj camp
    Pilgrims started to arrive at the Ashkona Hajj Camp in Dhaka from different parts of Bangladesh on Saturday, May 20, 2023, a day after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated this year’s Hajj program ...
    As a Bangladeshi studying abroad, my first stop when I get home is Star Kabab
    Why Star Kabab is my first stop when I get to Dhaka
    As an international student who gets homesick the minute she gets to the airport, the first thing I get when back home is brain masala
    Buildings are reflected in the window of an M&T Bank branch in New York August 27, 2012.
    US regional banks hit by deposit flight
    The industry's biggest crisis in more than a decade prompts a flight of funds, with customers seeking better returns elsewhere

    Opinion

    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk