First flight carrying 415 Hajj pilgrims takes off for Saudi Arabia

The first Biman Bangladesh Airlines Hajj flight, carrying 415 pilgrims, has left Dhaka for Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.

Flight BG3001 took off from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 3:20 am on Sunday, said Tahera Khandekar, general manager of the Public Relations Department at Biman.

It is scheduled to reach Jeddah at 7:30 am local time.

Another dedicated Hajj flight departed Dhaka at 7 am on Sunday while three other flights are scheduled to take off at 10:30 am, 2 pm, and 10: 50 pm.

Earlier, Biman organised an inaugural ceremony for Hajj flights on Saturday. State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Mahbub Ali, State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan, and Dhaka-18 MP Habib Hasan were present at the event.