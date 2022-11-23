Bangladesh arrests man tied to death-row militants’ escape

Police’s counterterrorism unit has arrested a man with suspected ties to the daring escape of two death-row militants from a crowded court area in Dhaka.

The 24-year-old suspect, Mehedi Hasan Omi alias Rafi, is allegedly a member of the banned group Ansar Al Islam.

A native of Sylhet, Mehedi was named in a case over the incident, said Md Faruk Hossain, a spokesman for the Dhaka Metropolitan Police.