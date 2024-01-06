'Crime against humanity': FM Momen condemns arson attack on Benapole Express

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has termed the deadly arson attack on the Benapole Express as an "unforgivable crime against humanity".

Four people, including a woman and her child, were burnt alive and several others injured as a blaze ripped through the train near Dhaka's Gopibagh on Friday night. Eight others are fighting for their lives at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

The incident occurred on the eve of the BNP's nationwide hartal aimed at disrupting the Jan 7 election.