Two Awami League leaders among four dead from ‘alcohol poisoning’ in Kishoreganj

Four people, including two Awami League leaders, have died from “alcohol poisoning” in Kishoreganj’s Kuliarchar Upazila and another person is in critical condition.

“The cause of death could be ascertained after seeing their medical reports,” said Mohammad Golam Mostafa, chief of Kuliarchar Police Station, said the law enforcers were waiting for medical reports to confirm the cause of their death on Monday.

The deceased are Kuliarchar Upazila Awami League Organising Secretary Gias Uddin, 57, and Zahir Raihan, 58, Gobinda Biswas, 45, a homoeopath and Shahjahan Mia, 45, a driver.