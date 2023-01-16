    বাংলা

    Two Awami League leaders among four dead from ‘alcohol poisoning’ in Kishoreganj

    Another person is on life support in Dhaka

    Kishoreganj Correspondent
    Published : 16 Jan 2023, 04:12 PM
    Updated : 16 Jan 2023, 04:12 PM

    Four people, including two Awami League leaders, have died from “alcohol poisoning” in Kishoreganj’s Kuliarchar Upazila and another person is in critical condition. 

    “The cause of death could be ascertained after seeing their medical reports,” said Mohammad Golam Mostafa, chief of Kuliarchar Police Station, said the law enforcers were waiting for medical reports to confirm the cause of their death on Monday. 

    The deceased are Kuliarchar Upazila Awami League Organising Secretary Gias Uddin, 57, and Zahir Raihan, 58, Gobinda Biswas, 45, a homoeopath and Shahjahan Mia, 45, a driver.

    Habibur Rahman, a councillor of Kuliarchar Municipality and a member of the Upazila Awami League, is on life support at a Dhaka hospital after falling ill in the same incident. 

    Zahir was also an active leader of the ruling party, said Imtiaz Bin Musa, president of Kuliarchar Awami League.

    All five of them fell ill after returning home from a feast at a person’s house on Saturday night, according to police and local leaders of the party. 

    Habibur was admitted to Jahurul Islam Medical College Hospital in Bajitpur on Sunday morning. He was sent to Dhaka on Monday as his condition deteriorated. 

    Gias and Zahir were also admitted to the Bajitpur hospital where Gias died on Monday morning while undergoing treatment. 

    Zahir died on the way to Dhaka as he was being transferred for better treatment on the doctor’s advice. 

    Gobinda died while undergoing treatment in the same hospital while Shahjahan died in his house, said Golam. 

    Drug-related poisoning appeared to be the cause of illness, said Milan Roy, resident medical officer of Kuliarchar Upazila Health Complex.

