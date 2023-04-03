Prothom Alo reporter Shams seeks bail again in digital security case

Prothom Alo reporter Samsuzzaman Shams has sought bail again from a Dhaka court in a case under the Digital Security Act.
A judge is expected to hear the bail petition submitted on Monday, Shams’s lawyer Prashanta Karmakar said.
Earlier on Mar 30, a Dhaka court sent Shams to jail after turning down his bail petition.
Shams was detained from his home in Savar early on Mar 29 by men identifying themselves as CID personnel. He faces two digital security cases – one filed by a Jubo League leader and the other by a lawyer.
The case filed by lawyer Moshiur Malek accuses the reporter of publishing and disseminating information that was “false, misleading, and defamatory to the nation”.
The case also names Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman for ‘ordering’ the report and an unnamed cameraman for ‘assisting’ it.
The High Court granted Matiur Rahman anticipatory bail for six weeks in the case filed by a lawyer on Sunday.
On Mar 26, the newspaper used a picture of a child to promote an article online. However, a quote used in the social media photo card was by a day labourer named Zakir Hossain, not the child. The discrepancy was corrected and it was later republished. The headline of the original report was also modified.
The report came under fire and two cases under the Digital Security Act were filed over the article.