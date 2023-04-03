Prothom Alo reporter Shams seeks bail again in digital security case

Prothom Alo reporter Samsuzzaman Shams has sought bail again from a Dhaka court in a case under the Digital Security Act.

A judge is expected to hear the bail petition submitted on Monday, Shams’s lawyer Prashanta Karmakar said.

Earlier on Mar 30, a Dhaka court sent Shams to jail after turning down his bail petition.

Shams was detained from his home in Savar early on Mar 29 by men identifying themselves as CID personnel. He faces two digital security cases – one filed by a Jubo League leader and the other by a lawyer.