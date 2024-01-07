Fire burns down over a thousand homes in Cox’s Bazar Rohingya settlement

CCTV footage of the temple showed a young man with a facemask scaling the wall and setting the fire, according to the RAB
A blaze has ripped through four blocks of a Rohingya refugee settlement in Cox’s Bazar’s Kutupalong on the eve of the national election.
The fire broke out at a house in block A of camp No. 5 at 11:45 pm on Saturday before spreading rapidly, according to Md Shamim, chief of Ukhiya Police Station.
Fire Service personnel eventually tamed the flames early on Sunday morning.
More than a thousand houses were burnt down in the blaze. No casualties have been reported so far.
Police have yet to determine if the fire started accidentally or if foul play was involved, said Shamim.