Hasina urges vigilance against profiteering of essentials during Ramadan

Hasina also urged imams and scholars to raise awareness about the issue through their sermons at mosques to thwart the malaise of price gouging.

"Ramadan is approaching. Some unscrupulous businessmen are trying to increase the prices of commodities."

Labelling such practices as 'contemptible', Hasina added that there was no need to add to people's woes by increasing the prices of essentials when they are busy fasting and offering prayers.