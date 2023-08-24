Hasina holds bilateral meeting with Xi during South Africa BRICS Summit

Analysts believe the meeting will send a message to the West, which is putting pressure on the Hasina administration over issues related to human and democratic rights ahead of the next general election.



Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, Prime Minister's Adviser on Private Industry and Investment Salman F Rahman, her daughter and Thematic Ambassador of Climate Vulnerable Forum and Chairperson of the National Advisory Committee for Autism and Neurodevelopmental Disorders Saima Wazed, PM's Principal Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen accompanied Hasina in the meeting.



Hasina arrived in Johannesburg on Tuesday to join the summit of the five countries – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – who control one-fourth of the world economy.



