    Hasina holds bilateral meeting with Xi during South Africa BRICS Summit

    The Hasina-Xi meeting is being seen as a crucial one amid the current geopolitical competition between the West and its rivals

    Published : 23 August 2023, 06:37 PM
    Updated : 23 August 2023, 06:37 PM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has held a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in South Africa.

    The meeting was held at the Hotel Hilton Sandton in Johannesburg on Wednesday, state-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha reported. 

    The Hasina-Xi meeting, the first bilateral one in four years, is being seen as a crucial one amid the current geopolitical competition between the West and its rivals. 

    Analysts believe the meeting will send a message to the West, which is putting pressure on the Hasina administration over issues related to human and democratic rights ahead of the next general election.

    Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, Prime Minister's Adviser on Private Industry and Investment Salman F Rahman, her daughter and Thematic Ambassador of Climate Vulnerable Forum and Chairperson of the National Advisory Committee for Autism and Neurodevelopmental Disorders Saima Wazed, PM's Principal Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen accompanied Hasina in the meeting.

    Hasina arrived in Johannesburg on Tuesday to join the summit of the five countries – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – who control one-fourth of the world economy.

    On Thursday, she will deliver a speech on behalf of Bangladesh as a member of the New Development Bank of BRICS at Friends of BRICS Leaders Dialogue (BRICS-Africa Outreach and the BRICS Plus Dialogues) comprising representatives from 70 countries, the BSS said.

    This is the first BRICS Summit after the COVID-19 pandemic began. Along with Xi, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Brazilian
    President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva have joined the summit.
     

