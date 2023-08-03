    বাংলা

    Taqsem to stay as Dhaka WASA managing director for seventh term

    The CAB challenged WASA’s decision to give him a salary raise in a writ petition with the High Court last year

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 3 August 2023, 01:13 PM
    Updated : 3 August 2023, 01:13 PM

    The government has extended Taqsem A Khan’s contract as the managing director of Dhaka WASA, allowing him to stay on for the seventh term.

    The Local Government Division extended his tenure by three years from Oct 14, according to a notice issued on Thursday.

    The Dhaka WASA Board recommended Taqsem, who took office in 2009, for his seventh successive term in the role on Jul 11.

    In 2022, the Consumers Association of Bangladesh filed a writ petition with the High Court challenging the board’s decision to give Taqsem a salary raise.

    Following an initial hearing on Aug 17 last year, the High Court ordered the authorities to submit an account of how much money Taqsem received in salaries and allowances over the past 13 years.

    The High Court then also issued a rule asking why Taqsem would not be removed from the position of managing director and why the ‘inaction’ over his removal would not be deemed out of legal bounds.

