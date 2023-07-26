Two dead as car hits parked truck in Chattogram

Two people have died after their car collided with a parked truck in Chattogram.

The accident occurred on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway in the Mirsharai Hadi Fakirhat area around 5:45 am on Wednesday.

The victims have been identified as the car's driver, Mahbub, 35, and Mainuddin, 38, both natives of Cumilla’s Burichang Upazila. Manuddin’s wife and two children were injured in the accident.