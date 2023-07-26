Two dead as car hits parked truck in Chattogram

Two BGB soldiers swam across the river during the chase. One of them fell sick after reaching the other bank
Two people have died after their car collided with a parked truck in Chattogram.
The accident occurred on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway in the Mirsharai Hadi Fakirhat area around 5:45 am on Wednesday.
The victims have been identified as the car's driver, Mahbub, 35, and Mainuddin, 38, both natives of Cumilla’s Burichang Upazila. Manuddin’s wife and two children were injured in the accident.
The car, travelling to Cumilla from Cox’s Bazar, slammed into the stationary truck from behind, killing Mahbub and Mainuddin on the spot, Cumilla Highway Police Outpost in-charge Shahadat Hossain said.
The survivors believe Mahbub felt sleepy as it was still very early in the morning, which led to the accident, police said.