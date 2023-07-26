    বাংলা

    Two dead as car hits parked truck in Chattogram

    A woman and her two children sustained injuries in the accident, while her husband died in the crash

    Chattogram Bureau
    Published : 26 July 2023, 07:56 AM
    Updated : 26 July 2023, 07:56 AM

    Two people have died after their car collided with a parked truck in Chattogram.

    The accident occurred on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway in the Mirsharai Hadi Fakirhat area around 5:45 am on Wednesday.

    The victims have been identified as the car's driver, Mahbub, 35, and Mainuddin, 38, both natives of Cumilla’s Burichang Upazila. Manuddin’s wife and two children were injured in the accident.

    The car, travelling to Cumilla from Cox’s Bazar, slammed into the stationary truck from behind, killing Mahbub and Mainuddin on the spot, Cumilla Highway Police Outpost in-charge Shahadat Hossain said.

    The survivors believe Mahbub felt sleepy as it was still very early in the morning, which led to the accident, police said.

    RELATED STORIES
    BGB soldier dies while chasing a smuggler in Kurigram
    BGB soldier dies while chasing a smuggler
    Two BGB soldiers swam across the river during the chase. One of them fell sick after reaching the other bank
    Four fans killed on way to football match as covered van crushes pickup truck in Cumilla
    4 killed in road crash on way to football match in Cumilla
    A covered van crushes a pick-up truck carrying youths to a football match
    Chattogram madrasa student dies in ‘fight’ over Tk 150 tea stall bill
    Madrasa student dies in ‘fight’ over Tk 150
    A 16-year-old has been arrested over the killing of his 18-year-old relative
    Couple, pickup truck driver die in Feni road accident
    3 die in Feni road accident
    The couple were travelling to Cumilla from Chattogram carrying furniture and other goods in a pickup van to their new house

    Opinion

    Chile's leftist leader Boric grapples with thorny tax reform
    Natalia A Ramos Miranda
    India's coal mining bet stumbles as banks weigh rising risks
    Roli Srivastava
    Apollo-11: a shining moment in history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Germany’s China policy makes life easier for its companies
    Yawen Chen