    EC on verge of finalising poll centres, officers for upcoming election

    Traditionally, the Election Commission publishes the list of polling centres at least 25 days before the election day

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 29 Nov 2023, 05:26 AM
    Updated : 29 Nov 2023, 05:26 AM

    The Election Commission has been finalising the list of more than 42,000 poll centres and thousands of people comprising the panel of polling officers for the upcoming 12th general election.

    The commission asked for a tentative list of presiding officers, assistant presiding officers and polling officers and the final list of polling centres once it announced the election schedule.

    Deputy Secretary Atiar Rahman wrote to 66 returning officers for the 300 parliamentary seats in this regard.

    Traditionally, the Election Commission publishes the list of polling centres at least 25 days before election day, said EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath. As such, it asked the returning officers to send the final list by Dec 12, he said.

    Election officers would receive training before conducting the voting, he added.

    More than 162,000 polling centres will be engaged in the upcoming election in which as many as 120 million voters are expected to cast their ballots. It will need more than 700,000 election officers. The election officers’ panel includes extra officers.

    The countdown to the 12th general election kicked off on Nov 1 with the chief election commissioner announcing the election schedule on Nov 15.

    According to the schedule, ballots will be cast on Jan 7. The deadline for nomination submissions is Nov 30, and the EC will scrutinise the nomination papers from Dec 1 to Dec 4.

    Aspiring contestants may file an appeal against the returning officers’ decision from Dec 6 to Dec 15 and the last day of nomination withdrawal is Dec 17.

