EC on verge of finalising poll centres, officers for upcoming election

The Election Commission has been finalising the list of more than 42,000 poll centres and thousands of people comprising the panel of polling officers for the upcoming 12th general election.

The commission asked for a tentative list of presiding officers, assistant presiding officers and polling officers and the final list of polling centres once it announced the election schedule.

Deputy Secretary Atiar Rahman wrote to 66 returning officers for the 300 parliamentary seats in this regard.

Traditionally, the Election Commission publishes the list of polling centres at least 25 days before election day, said EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath. As such, it asked the returning officers to send the final list by Dec 12, he said.

Election officers would receive training before conducting the voting, he added.