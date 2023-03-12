Sitakunda cotton warehouse fire doused after 21 hours

Firemen have controlled a blaze at a cotton warehouse in Chattogram’s Sitakunda in a battle that stretched to 21 hours.

“The blaze was tamed around 7 am on Sunday, but smoke was still billowing out of the site,” said Touhidul Islam, a district administrative officer in Chattogram.

The fire broke out at the warehouse, next to the Nemsan Container Depot, just a week after an explosion at an oxygen plant in Sitakunda left six people dead.

As the warehouse was piled with cotton, firefighters found it difficult to control the leaping blaze. A bulldozer was used to break the walls and let the firemen enter the 10-acre warehouse. Excavators removed the pile of cotton from the site.