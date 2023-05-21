    বাংলা

    Bangladesh’s annual death toll from dengue rises to 13 as another patient dies

    As many as 33 new dengue cases in a day bring the total number of hospitalisations this year to 1,447 people

    Another person has died from dengue fever in Bangladesh, taking the death toll from the mosquito-borne disease this year to 13.

    The number of patients with dengue fever has been rising in the past few days, with 33 more people hospitalised in the 24 hours to Sunday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

    The patient who died in this period was under the care of Islami Bank Hospital in Dhaka.

    The latest cases brought the total number of hospitalisations this year to 1,447 people.

    Among them, 894 people are in Dhaka, and the rest are from different districts outside of the capital.The hospitals in the country were treating a total of 151 dengue patients on Sunday morning – 125 of them in Dhaka.

    Ten among the 13 people who died due to the fever were being treated in hospitals in Dhaka.

    The table below shows the data on death and hospitalisations due to the fever this year.

